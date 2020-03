Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. stocks soared over eleven percent on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they are close to a deal on an economic rescue package in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped eleven-point-37 percent to close at 20-thousand-704-point-91.Local reports said it was the biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933.The S&P 500 also rose nine-point-38 percent to post the largest growth since October 2008, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained eight-point-12 percent.