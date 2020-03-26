'Violators of Self-Quarantine Guideline to Face Legal Action, Deportation'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed stern measures against those who do not comply with the coronavirus self-quarantine guidelines, warning that they will face legal action or deportation.The prime minister said on Thursday that the government will adopt a "zero tolerance policy" for violators during a pan-government meeting on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea is set to impose a 14-day self-quarantine on citizens and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States from Friday in the wake of spikes in the number of imported infections. Similar strict quarantine measures are already in place for all arrivals from Europe.Prime Minister Chung said that the measure is a "mandatory legal step."He stressed the need for thorough monitoring of those under self-quarantine to prevent community spread of the virus, saying that people must not visit shops and restaurants during their quarantine period.