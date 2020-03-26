Earnings of Local Fruit Farmers Jump 71% in 16 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Earnings reported by fruit farmers in South Korea last year were 71 percent higher compared to 2003.An anti-corruption task force under the Office for Government Policy Coordination and the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday unveiled results of an inspection into state support programs aimed at modernizing fruit production facilities.The government has been aiding local farmers to help them sharpen competitiveness ever since a free trade agreement was signed with Chile in 2004.Last year, hours of labor at farms growing six staple fruits dropped 14 percent while income rose 71 percent from 16 years earlier.The inspection found no major violations such as embezzlement of state subsidies.The government plans to carry out follow-up measures based on the findings to improve on the subsidy programs so they are implemented more transparently and effectively.