G20 Leaders Pledge 'United' Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and other leaders of Group of 20(G20) countries vowed a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a special summit on Thursday.The global leaders pledged a "united front" against the common threat in a joint statement after a video conference that lasted for about two hours from around 9 p.m.The leaders said that they are injecting over five trillion dollars into the global economy, as part of a targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.The leaders also pledged to spare no effort to protect lives, safeguard people's jobs and incomes, restore confidence, preserve financial stability, and minimize disruptions to trade and global supply chains.In the statement, the leaders said they task their health ministers to share national best practices and develop a set of G20 urgent actions on jointly fighting the pandemic in their ministerial meeting in April.