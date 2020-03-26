Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Revision to Allow Local Governments to Spend Disaster Relief Funds for Virus-hit Small Businesses

Write: 2020-03-29 13:43:37Update: 2020-03-29 13:54:29

Revision to Allow Local Governments to Spend Disaster Relief Funds for Virus-hit Small Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments will likely be allowed to use their reserve funds for disaster relief to help small businesses and the most vulnerable facing severe difficulties from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
 
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Sunday, the government will draw up a revision to relevant ordinances of the disaster and safety management law to that effect and submit it to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
 
The revision will include a special clause that will enable local municipalities to spend some three-point-eight trillion-won reserve funds for the vulnerable and small businesses.
 
Local governments set aside a certain portion of their tax revenues for the disaster relief funds every year.
 
The special clause, which will likely take effect as early as this week, however, will only be applied to cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >