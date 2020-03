Photo : YONHAP News

The number of coronavirus cases around the world increased by 100-thousand in just two days to surpass the 700-thousand mark.According to Worldometer, which provides live world statistics, as of Sunday, there were more than 704-thousand-400 COVID-19 cases worldwide.The United States now has the most cases in the world, confirming over 133-thousand cases, followed by Italy with 97-thousand and China with 81-thousand.The deadly respiratory disease has been confirmed in 199 countries around the world. The global number of virus-related deaths topped 33-thousand.The number of confirmed cases is growing exponentially, increasing by 100-thousand just two days after reaching the 600-thousand mark on Friday.