Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. surveillance aircraft reportedly flew over South Korea on Sunday in an apparent bid to monitor North Korea as the communist nation fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles on the same day.According to an aviation tracker dubbed Aircraft Spots on Monday, the U.S. Navy's EP-3E was spotted in skies above South Korea the previous day at 25-thousand feet, or 76-hundred meters.The EP-3E is a U.S. Navy intelligence aircraft that gathers information on electronic signals.The exact time of the flight was not known, but the mission was likely carried out around the time of the North's projectile launches.North Korea fired two projectiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea at around 6:10 a.m., marking the fourth major weapons test the North has conducted this year.