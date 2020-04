Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean American teenager in California, whose death may be related to the novel coronavirus, was initially denied treatment at an urgent care center because he didn't have health insurance.He was later treated at a hospital emergency room, where he died.Five days after his death, Los Angeles County health authorities announced the 17-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19, saying the was the first minor to fall victim to the virus in the U.S.However, hours after the county’s initial announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there may be an “alternate explanation” and that his death would be further investigated.