G20 to Create Action Plan on Debt Vulnerabilities, Financial Aid amid Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of 20(G20) major economies agreed to put forth an action plan in two weeks to address the debt vulnerabilities of the poorest countries and provide financial aid to emerging economies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to Reuters on Tuesday, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, who discussed the COVID-19 response in a videoconference earlier in the day, said working groups will finalize details of the plan before their next meeting on April 15.The G20 countries will also work with the group's Financial Stability Board, set up after the 2008 financial crisis, to coordinate regulatory and supervisory steps taken by member economies in response to the outbreak.The participants also discussed ways the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the World Bank(WB) could ease a lack of liquidity in emerging markets, which have seen an outflow of 83 billion dollars in capital.The action plan is a followup to a virtual summit of G20 leaders last week, where they pledged to spend over five trillion dollars to curb job and income losses, while easing supply disruptions caused by border closures.On Monday, G20 trade ministers agreed to coordinate policies to guarantee the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential items.