Politics

S. Korea Seeks Special Virtual Summit of ASEAN+3 Leaders

Write: 2020-04-03 10:07:34Update: 2020-04-03 10:12:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is pushing for a virtual summit of the so-called ASEAN Plus Three to advance global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Plus Three refers to ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus South Korea, China and Japan. 

Deputy presidential spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan said on Thursday in a press briefing that close consultations are under way to realize the special summit.

Last week, leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a similar special teleconference and adopted a joint declaration pledging a "united front" in the fight against the coronavirus.

A presidential official told reporters on Thursday that the teleconference of ASEAN Plus Three will serve as an opportunity to form a broader understanding among countries on diverse issues discussed in the G20 summit. 

President Moon Jae-in has been engaging in active international diplomacy through video conferences and phone calls with global leaders in coordinating COVID-19 responses.
