S. Korean Doctors Commemorate Colleague Who Died of COVID-19

Doctors in South Korea on Friday mourned the loss of one of their own to the novel coronavirus.The Korean Medical Association issued a statement saying all 130-thousand of its members across the nation are bitter and grieving as they commemorate their colleague who passed earlier in the day.The doctor, who was only identified as a 60-year-old internist, developed pneumonia-like symptoms after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient. That patient visited the doctor’s clinic in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province on February 26.The doctor was later hospitalized at Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu an died there from COVID-19 complications.The association asked all its members to observe a minute of silence on Saturday at noon in remembrance of the doctor, the first medical worker in the country to be killed by the coronavirus.