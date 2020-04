Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 51 cases of patients who have been re-diagnosed with COVID-19 after they recovered from the disease.An epidemiological survey team will be dispatched to Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province where many of these cases were reported.In a regular briefing Monday, Director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Jeong Eun-kyeong said such incidents will be examined through blood tests and other measures to find out whether it is reinfection or reactivation of the virus.Jeong said the exact findings will be disclosed after a comprehensive examination but added that for now, most of the cases are believed to be reactivation as the positive test results occurred shortly after patients were released from quarantine.