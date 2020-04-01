Rival Candidates Vying for Seat in Seoul's Jongno Hold First Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Political heavyweights from the ruling and the main opposition parties who are vying for Seoul's crucial Jongno District in the upcoming general elections held their first debate.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn began Monday's debate criticizing the government's failed initial response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected over 10-thousand people and claimed the lives of more than 180 in the country.The ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s COVID-19 committee chief Lee Nak-yon refuted his opponent's claims, saying foreign state leaders and media outlets have praised South Korea's transparent, open and democratic pandemic countermeasures.Hwang accused Lee of changing his position regarding establishment of the DP's satellite party for the April 15 elections. Lee rebuffed by saying the UFP created its own offshoot while the DP joined a merger initiated from outside.Lee also criticized the conservative UFP and Hwang, who served as prime minister during the previous Park Geun-hye administration, in regard to Park's impeachment.Hwang then accused the Moon Jae-in administration of choosing the path towards dictatorship, citing the top office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral race.