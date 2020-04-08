S. Korea Pledges 150 Tln Won in COVID-19 Relief Packages

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has so far pledged 150 trillion won for coronavirus relief packages.The Finance Ministry said on Friday that 32 trillion won, including the eleven-point-seven-trillion-won extra budget, will go toward recovering real damage from the pandemic.One-hundred-trillion won in aid was announced during the first two emergency economic meetings led by President Moon Jae-in aimed at stabilizing financial markets.An additional 20 trillion won was pledged in the following two meetings as part of supplementary measures that includes the government's disaster relief payments and funds to assist exporters and small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs).The 150 trillion won in direct aid comes to about seven-point-eight percent of the country's gross domestic product(GDP) last year of one-point-914 quadrillion won.Additionally, the ministry expects 349 trillion won in estimated indirect aid through such measures as deductions in social insurance fees and tax payment deferrals.