S. Korean Police on Highest Alert on Election Day

South Korean police said on Wednesday that it has raised their alert status to the highest level to prepare for any emergencies as the general election is underway across the nation.The Korean National Policy Agency said that the highest "gap-ho" alert status took effect from 6 a.m. and will last until ballot counting is finished, mobilizing over 70-thousand police officials.Police have sent 28-thousand-600 officers to over 14-thousand polling stations nationwide. About 29-thousand police officers will be mobilized to transport ballot boxes, while 12-thousand-300 will be sent to around 250 ballot counting places.The highest "gap-ho" alert is usually issued when the nation has major elections, international events or state visits.When the alert is declared, all police officers are required to be on standby and immediately carry out orders as instructed.