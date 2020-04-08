Menu Content

Exit Polls for April 15 General Elections to Be Announced at 6:15 PM

Write: 2020-04-15 15:05:44Update: 2020-04-15 15:33:45

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's three terrestrial broadcasters and a broadcasters' association are expected to announce the results of exit polls for the April 15 general elections at 6:15 p.m.

According to the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS), Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC), Seoul Broadcasting System(SBS) and the Korea Broadcasters Association(KBA), the announcement, which in past elections came at 6:00 p.m., has been delayed.

The KBA said the decision was made upon request by the National Election Commission(NEC), which took into account a possible delay from separate balloting by voters in self-quarantine.

The polls were scheduled to be conducted by Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at two-thousand-321 polling stations.

Subscription-based broadcaster Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company(JTBC), which plans to conduct its own exit polls together with pollster Realmeter and a local research institute, will also announce the outcome at 6:15 p.m.
