21st General Elections' Voter Turnout Already Highest in 21st Century at 5 pm

Photo : YONHAP News

With still an hour or so to go before the polls close nationwide, voter turnout for the 21st general elections have already surpassed those of the five previous parliamentary elections held since the turn of the millennium.The National Election Commission said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the turnout rate stands at 62-point-six percent, meaning 27-million-54 people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.It was nine-point-one percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016, the final turnout of which came in at 58 percent.Previously, the only parliamentary elections that had drawn over a 60 percent turnout since 2000 were the 2004 ones, when 60-point-six percent of the eligible voters showed up.The turnouts for the elections in 2000, 2008 and 2012 were 57-point-two percent, 46-point-one percent and 54-point-two percent, respectively.All but three out of the 17 provinces and major cities topped 60 percent as of 5 p.m., including South Jeolla Province, which led others at 65-point-two percent. Jeju was nearing the milestone at 59-point-nine percent, while South Chungcheong Province and Incheon shared the bottom place at 59-point-four percent.Voting booths will officially remain open by 6 p.m., but those in self-quarantine will be allowed to cast ballots past 6 p.m. to avoid contact with others and reduce the risk of potential transmission.