Japanese Daily Highlights How Daegu Overcame COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper has highlighted the success story of South Korea's Daegu, the city that was hardest hit by COVID-19 in the country.On Saturday, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on the situation in Daegu in recent days, highlighting the recovering economy and the effects of government stimulus measures.It also interviewed Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin, who credited the success in quarantine to voluntary efforts by citizens to lockdown the city.He said that almost all shops and stores voluntarily shut, so the city did not have to declare a state of emergency.Kwon stressed the importance of securing public trust, saying that was why he held a press conference every single day for the 62 days since the first coronavirus case was reported in Daegu.He also said that when it comes to infectious diseases, the government alone cannot handle the situation and collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucialJapan is expected to extend its state of emergency to contain the spread of the virus, which was to end in early May, by one more month.