Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City said on Sunday that it canceled all events and festivals held at parks every year around Children's Day over concerns about the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.With the decision, no events will be held at city-run parks during the six-day "golden holiday" period that started last Thursday on Buddha's Birthday and will last until Tuesday on Children's Day.The city government is advising people to refrain from spending a lot of time at parks and abiding by quarantine rules such as wearing masks and keeping a distance of at least two meters from other people.The city will also crack down on illegal and mobile vendors at parks and restrict events or performances organized by citizens or organizations.