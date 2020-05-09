PM Vows to Contain COVID-19 Spread Among Itaewon Clubbers

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun vowed to mobilize all available resources to contain a further spread of the latest cluster outbreak reported in Seoul's Itaewon area.Chairing a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, Chung said the country has been put to the test and its ability to stem the spread of the latest infections will determine the success or failure of future quarantine efforts.So far at least 19 confirmed cases have been linked to a COVID-19 patient from Yongin, Gyeonggi Province who visited clubs and bars in Itaewon last Saturday.The prime minister called for swift contact tracing and extensive testing to quickly find those who have contracted the virus so they can be isolated.He said these efforts were under way in cooperation with local authorities.Chung also stressed how important it is that the identity of those being tested is protected so that people don't feel like they need to go into hiding.He asked people who visited Itaewon and the surrounding area between April 30 and May 5 to get tested, whether they are showing symptoms or not, for their own safety and that of the community.Regarding the issuance of an administrative order advising entertainment facilities to close for one month, Chung said it was an inevitable measure to stop clubs being visited by so-called "quiet transmitters" who are not aware they are infected.He said establishments that operate in violation of quarantine guidelines will face penalties and business suspension.