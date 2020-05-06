S. Korea Shares COVID-19 Quarantine Know-How with 66 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has shared its experiences and know-how in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak with more than 60 countries so far.Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho on Monday presided over the third meeting of an international cooperation coronavirus task force and said over 250 webinars and videoconferences had been held to share Seoul’s related knowledge as of last weekend.A total of 66 countries, including the United States, and 23 international organizations were said to have participated in the events.Noting South Korea's position as a leading nation in pandemic-related international cooperation, Lee hoped it will also help foster exports of related Korean systems and industries.The task force was created late last month to deal with growing calls from foreign states seeking Seoul’s assistance after South Korea reported a sharp decline in novel coronavirus infections.