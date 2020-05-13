S. Korea Postpones Maritime Live-fire Drill to June

The South Korean military has postponed maritime firing drills set for this week to next month.According to a government source in Seoul on Sunday, military authorities put off the drills set for Tuesday off the east coast in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, as the region is forecast to see rain that day.The Army, Navy and Air Force planned to hold a live-fire drill in the area, mobilizing artillery, helicopters, warships and fighter jets.The drill, which used to be held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, was also supposed to take place in the southern Gyeongsang Province to comply with the 2018 inter-Korean military deal aimed at reducing military tensions.There is speculation that the military delayed the drill and is refraining from publicizing it to avoid criticism and protest from North Korea. However, a South Korean military official said it is a regular exercise that is held twice a year and that South Korea held a similar drill last November but did not disclose details.