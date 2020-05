Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said on Monday that it has opened an English-language online bulletin board as part of efforts to share Seoul’s experiences in tackling COVID-19 with the international community.The bulletin board created on the English web site of the Foreign Ministry is categorizing quarantine policy-related information into six sections under the banner, “Sharing Korea’s Experience.”It also provides video materials regarding webinars hosted by the inter-ministerial task force on the coronavirus.A link to the COVID-19 database run by the Central Disaster Management Headquarters is also available there.