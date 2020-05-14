Gov't Launches Trial of QR Code-based Customer Register at 19 Venues

Photo : YONHAP News

The government began operating a digitized registry of visitors at 19 facilities in Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon on Monday.It has introduced a quick response(QR) code-based register at the venues on a trial basis for a week, and all locations are required to comply. People who wish to visit will be required to generate a QR code that includes their personal information to be scanned upon entry.Though the government didn’t name the 19 venues, they are likely to include clubs, bars, karaoke rooms, movie theaters, restaurants and churches.The government decided to introduce the digitized registry system to accurately determine who has visited when a cluster of COVID-19 infections occurs. After the trial, the government plans to expand the scope of operations to the whole nation from next Wednesday.The government is planning to make it mandatory for high-risk entertainment establishments to introduce the QR code-based register system and in the long-run include public facilities that draw large crowds as well.