South Korea reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases including ones linked to two clusters involving church meetings and a Coupang logistics center in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday the national tally reached 11-thousand-541 as of 12 a.m., including the latest figure compiled during the 24-hour period.All but two of the new cases were local transmissions with one of the two imported cases detected at an airport quarantine booth.All 37 cases diagnosed by local authorities were from the wider Seoul area, including 15 in Gyeonggi Province, 14 in Seoul and eight in Incheon.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by one to 272.