Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Americans in the U.S. city of Atlanta have provided food and water to local protesters who took to the streets following the death of a black man in police custody.News And Post, an Atlanta-based Korean newspaper, reported on Tuesday that a Korean missionary organization for the homeless called "Make a Smile" handed out snacks and drinks to protesters on Monday as they marched in the city's downtown area shouting "George Floyd," the victim's name.The daily said protesters thanked members of the group for the handouts and support, while the National Guard and police onsite waved and smiled at the group.Pastor Oh Jun-hwa, who heads the ministry, said the situation flashes back to the 1992 Los Angeles riots. But Oh said he believes it's now important to show that Korean Americans sympathize with the reasons why these protests are taking place.