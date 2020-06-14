N. Korea Vows to Redeploy Troops to Border Zones

Photo : KBS News

North Korea said on Wednesday it will redeploy troops to Mount Geumgang and Gaeseong near the border, further escalating tensions a day after blowing up a joint liaison office.A spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement that units of the regiment level and necessary firepower sub-units with a defense mission will be deployed in the Mount Geumgang tourist area and the Gaeseong Industrial Zone, where the sovereignty of North Korea is exercised.The statement said police posts that had been pulled back from the Demilitarized Zone under a military deal will be reinstalled to strengthen the guard of the frontline.It added that artillery units near the western sea border where the defectors frequently send leaflets will be reinforced with the readiness alert heightened to the level of "top class combat duty."In addition, the spokesperson said the army will resume "all kinds of regular military exercises" near the inter-Korean border in an apparent move to abolish a tension-reduction military deal the two Koreas signed in 2018.