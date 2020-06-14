US Urges N. Korea to Refrain from 'Counterproductive Actions'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States urged North Korea on Tuesday to refrain from "further counterproductive actions" after the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in anger over South Korea's handling of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.A spokesperson for the State Department told KBS that the United States "fully supports" South Korea's efforts on inter-Korean relations and urges North Korea to refrain from further counterproductive actions.A senior official in the Trump administration said earlier that Washington is aware that North Korea destroyed the liaison office in Gaeseong and remained in close coordination with its ally South Korea.The North destroyed the office in its western border city of Gaeseong Tuesday afternoon, just days after it threatened to do so over declining inter-Korean relations and Seoul's handling of leaflet campaigns by defectors.