Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to hover around 50 as sporadic clusters in the greater Seoul area persist.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Friday that 49 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., bringing the national tally to 12-thousand-306.Of the new cases, 32 were domestic, while 17 were imported. Twenty-six of the domestic cases came from the Seoul metro area while the remaining six came from Daejeon.Though the number of new cases fell slightly from Thursday, the number of infections could spike at any time given that cases related to clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area and Daejeon are on the rise.