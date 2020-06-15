KBS World Opens 'Korean Peninsula A to Z'

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

KBS World Radio has opened a page on its website to provide information on inter-Korean relations ahead of the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.According to KBS on Monday, "Korean Peninsula A to Z" will provide extensive information on cross-border relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The page provides details of the 1950 Korean War and information and news on North Korea in eleven languages -- Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian and Arabic.KBS ensured the site contains reliable and accurate data using multiple materials from government organizations.A KBS official expressed hope that the page will provide foreigners with reliable information on pending issues on the Korean Peninsula and thus help them better understand the views and perspectives of South Koreans on inter-Korean relations.