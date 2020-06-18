S. Korea to Enforce QR Registry at High Risk Facilities in Earnest

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enforce a quick response code-based registry system at all "high risk" facilities in earnest from Wednesday as the grace period ended the previous day.Eight types of establishments designated as "high risk" are now required to adopt the system, and violators of the administrative measure will be subject to a penalty of up to three million won.Such facilities, including bars, noraebang rooms, clubs, indoor group workouts and indoor concert venues that offer standing shows, are required to use smartphone QR code entry logs for all visitors to keep a record of their personal details.Four additional types of establishments -- logistics centers, door-to-door sales companies, large-scale private educational institutes and buffet restaurants -- were designated as high risk facilities last Tuesday and will be subject to the mandatory QR-based registry after a two-week grace period.