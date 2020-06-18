Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Life Expectancy in N. Korea 11 Years Shorter than S. Korea

Write: 2020-07-01 11:28:57Update: 2020-07-01 11:57:48

Life Expectancy in N. Korea 11 Years Shorter than S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The life expectancy of babies born in North Korea this year is estimated to be eleven years shorter than babies born in South Korea.

According to a latest report by the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) on Wednesday, an average North Korean is expected to live 72 years, placing the country 118th among 198 nations.

An average South Korean is expected to live 83 years, placing the country ninth in terms of life expectancy.

North Korea showed signs of a relatively low fertility rate, with a woman estimated to have one-point-nine children during her lifetime. The fertility rate in South Korea of one-point-one children per woman, meanwhile, is one of the lowest in the world.

The average annual population growth rate in the North between 2015 and 2020 was point-five percent, higher than the South's point-two percent, but lower than the global average of one-point-one percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >