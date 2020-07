Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 63 new coronavirus cases as domestic infections and imported cases are both on the rise.The number of newly reported cases has topped 60 for two consecutive days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday the additional cases reported throughout Friday have raised the accumulated total to 13-thousand-30.Of the 63 new cases, 36 are local transmissions with many from the capital area and southern city of Gwangju, while 27 were imported from abroad.One more coronavirus death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 283.