Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide telemedicine services for overseas construction workers to ensure swift treatment in case they are confirmed to have COVID-19.The government on Sunday said it will provide support to make sure the services take root by September at overseas construction sites.Under the system, local hospitals will provide medical consulting or treatment through phone or video calls for overseas workers.The government will also provide assistance to swiftly transport serious coronavirus patients using special or chartered flights.The measures come after several South Koreans at overseas construction sites died after showing symptoms of the virus.