Judge Faces Backlash after Denying US Extradition of Child Porn Site Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul judge is facing public backlash after denying the U.S. extradition of Son Jong-woo, the operator of what was called the world's largest child pornography website.Following the decision on Monday, a petition was filed on the presidential office website, calling for the disqualification of Seoul High Court Judge Kang Young-su as a nominee for Supreme Court justice.Kang is among 30 nominees, one of whom will succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il in September.As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, more than 313-thousand people have signed the petition, surpassing the 200-thousand required for the government to respond.In announcing the decision on Monday, the court said should the 24-year-old be extradited, an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation surrounding his "Welcome to Video" website would be disrupted.Son, who has finished an 18-month sentence for producing and distributing child porn on the dark web, was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury on charges of advertising and distributing child porn, money laundering and other crimes.