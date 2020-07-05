Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Judge Faces Backlash after Denying US Extradition of Child Porn Site Operator

Write: 2020-07-07 11:34:26Update: 2020-07-07 14:25:30

Judge Faces Backlash after Denying US Extradition of Child Porn Site Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul judge is facing public backlash after denying the U.S. extradition of Son Jong-woo, the operator of what was called the world's largest child pornography website.

Following the decision on Monday, a petition was filed on the presidential office website, calling for the disqualification of Seoul High Court Judge Kang Young-su as a nominee for Supreme Court justice.

Kang is among 30 nominees, one of whom will succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il in September.

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, more than 313-thousand people have signed the petition, surpassing the 200-thousand required for the government to respond.

In announcing the decision on Monday, the court said should the 24-year-old be extradited, an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation surrounding his "Welcome to Video" website would be disrupted.

Son, who has finished an 18-month sentence for producing and distributing child porn on the dark web, was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury on charges of advertising and distributing child porn, money laundering and other crimes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >