US State Dept. Offers Condolences over Death of Korean War Hero Paik

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday expressed its condolences over the death of Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the United States extends its sincerest condolences to the people of South Korea on the death of General Paik Sun-yup.The spokesperson said that as Korea's first four-star general, his service to his country in the Korean War was emblematic of the fight for freedom and democracy, values that both the U.S. and South Korea continue to uphold today.She said that in his work as a diplomat and a statesman, General Paik served his country with great distinction and helped forge the U.S.-South Korea alliance. She added that in the spirit of the two allies' shared sacrifice, the U.S. offers its deepest sympathies and gratitude for his service.The White House National Security Council also offered its condolences on Sunday in a Twitter post.