Photo : KBS News

South Korea will seek ways to require foreign coronavirus patients to pay for the costs of their treatment amid a spike in the number of infections among international arrivals.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun unveiled the plan on Sunday during a pan-governmental COVID-19 meeting in Seoul.Chung said the government will require foreigners confirmed to have the virus after entering the country to pay for part or all of their treatment costs, while applying the principle of reciprocity in consideration of diplomatic relations.The prime minister then instructed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to seek a swift revision of related laws on the prevention of infectious diseases.The current law stipulates that in-hospital care and treatment costs for confirmed patients are covered by the government regardless of nationality.