Military Urges Japan to Adhere to Exclusively Defense-Oriented Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said Japan needs to adhere to the basic notion of its exclusively defense-oriented policy.The remarks from Deputy Defense Ministry Spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik came Thursday when he was asked whether Seoul took any diplomatic steps in response to a recent comment by Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.Earlier this week, Kono said it would be unnecessary to seek understanding from neighboring South Korea or China regarding Tokyo gaining the capability to mount a defensive first strike against an enemy missile launcher.Any capability by Japan to preemptively strike an enemy missile launch pad or base would represent a fundamental shift in its military posture that could raise concerns among regional neighbors.South Korea's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Seoul-Washington alliance should be at the center of emergency responses on the Korean Peninsula.