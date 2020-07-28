Gov't to Soon Release Stance on Doctors' Planned Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to soon release a statement on plans by the Korean Medical Association(KMA) to stage a strike later this week.Kim Heon-joo, a senior official of the Health Ministry’s Office for Healthcare Policy, said Tuesday that the government is making preparations and attempting to hold continuous talks with the medical group to avoid any glitches in medical services.Kim said the government will unveil its position before midnight Wednesday, the deadline set by the medical association.The association, which mainly consists of doctors who have their own practices, announced beforehand that it will launch a strike on Friday in protest of the government’s plan to expand admission quotas at medical schools. The association said it will push forward with the strike if the government fails to come up with improved measures by the Wednesday deadline.