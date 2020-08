Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government says it will not allow rallies to be held on the upcoming Liberation Day to prevent a further spread of COVID-19.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday that it requested 14 groups organizing large-scale rallies in the city on Saturday to call off their plans.Should the groups push ahead with the rallies, the city government will consider issuing bans and taking steps to restrict large gatherings of people.Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul City has designated Gwanghwamun Square and nearby areas in the city's center as "no rally zones."While small- to mid-sized rallies have been permitted outside the no rally zones, city officials expect up to 50-thousand people to gather for the upcoming rallies.