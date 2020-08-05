Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sparks Int'l Skepticism

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Russia on Tuesday claimed it has developed a COVID-19 vaccine and became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin announced the approval in a televised event, but the move sparked international skepticism as the clinical testing of the drug did not reach a mature phase.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian/English translation)]"As far as I know, the world's first coronavirus vaccine was approved this morning."Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of his daughters is among the first to have been inoculated.During a televised video conference with government ministers on Tuesday, he said the vaccine underwent necessary tests and showed to provide immunity to COVID-19.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian/English translation)]"One of my daughters has been vaccinated. In this sense, she has taken part in the experiment. After the first shot of the vaccine she had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, on the following day it was just over 37 degrees. After the second shot the temperature went up slightly and then it was all over. She's feeling well and has high number of antibodies."While Phase Three clinical trials are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Russian authorities have yet to provide any proof suggesting that the vaccine, dubbed Sputnik-V, is effective or safe.A WHO spokesperson said his organization is in talks with Russia about the vaccine.[Sound bite: Tarik Jasarevic - World Health Organization spokesman]"We are in close contact with Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO prequalification of the vaccine, but again prequalification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data."Sputnik-V was tested on only dozens of people in less than two months.Seoul's vice health minister told reporters Wednesday that the vaccine will not be adopted in South Korea until it is proven to be safe.International standards call for a Phase three trial, involving tens of thousands of people over several months.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.