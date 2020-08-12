Moon Vows to Seek Resolution of 'Comfort Women' Issues until Victims Satisfied

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in vowed to seek ways to resolve issues surrounding Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, and to continue working until the victims say it's "fair enough."In a video message played at a ceremony marking the annual Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day on Friday, Moon stressed that the key principle to resolution is "victim-centrism."The president noted that the victims have proposed a "new direction" for resolving issues, suggesting that the future generations of the two countries present ways to jointly move toward peace and human rights.Expressing respect for the victims for putting into practice values of women's rights and peace, Moon pledged to do his best to put forth practical methods so that their courage and dedication will be repaid with the restoration of dignity and honor.While historians estimate up to 200-thousand women, mostly Koreans, were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War Two, there are only 17 surviving victims in the country.The Japanese government has yet to offer a sincere apology and compensation for the victims.