South Korea Reports 166 New Daily Covid-19 Cases; Three-digit Infections for Second Straight Day

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported three-digit Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row Saturday.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or KCDC, the country's new daily coronavirus tally reached 166 as of midnight Friday, raising the total caseload to 15,039. Of the new cases, 155 were local infections.On Friday, the KCDC reported 103 new daily cases.The new case number was the largest since March 11, when the country reported 242 new daily infections.The KCDC has warned that the easing of social distancing guidance may be rolled back if the upward trend continues.On Friday, the government said it was considering strengthening the infection preventive measures in Seoul and neighboring areas by one notch to Level 2.South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional fatalities, keeping the death toll at 305. The fatality rate was 2.03 percent.