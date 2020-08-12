Police Launch Probe into Participants of Liberation Day Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into those that participated in the demonstrations held in downtown Seoul on Saturday and their alleged violations of laws and regulations.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Sunday that they detained 30 people the previous day on charges of obstruction of justice and violations of infectious disease control laws.The detainees include those who allegedly used violence against police officers during the protests or disobeyed police' orders to disperse.The police are reportedly mulling seeking formal arrest warrants within 48 hours for some of the detainees whose charges are serious.Furthermore, the police agency is also looking into whether the members of Sarang Jeil Church violated infectious disease control laws. The church members did not hold their planned rally, but some of its members instead participated in a protest organized by a far-right civic group.According to Seoul City, coronavirus cases linked to the church reached 193 nationwide as of Sunday.