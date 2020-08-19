Defense Minister: Kim Yo-jong Believed to Have Taken over Powerful Dept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said he believes the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has taken control over a powerful department in the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party.Jeong made the remark on Tuesday regarding Kim Yo-jong when answering a question by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Ju-keyng on whether the minister thinks Kim has seized power over the Organization and Guidance Department.Jeong confirmed that Kim’s official title is first vice director of the Organization and Guidance Department, adding that she’s in charge of handling the North’s strategies regarding the U.S. and South Korea.Asked if Seoul is considering military measures that would correspond to the North’s provocations, Jeong said yes.He then stressed that the ministry will exert its best efforts to protect South Korea’s safety and the lives and assets of its people under any circumstance.