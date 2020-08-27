Typhoon Bavi Makes Landfall in Hwanghae Province in N. Korea

Photo : KBS

Typhoon Bavi is now passing through inland areas of North Korea after reaching the country's Hwanghae Province early Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the season's eighth typhoon made landfall in the North Korean province at around 5:30 a.m. after passing through western waters of South Korea.The weather agency said although the typhoon moved up to North Korea, strong winds are forecast for the central region in South Korea in the morning as the strong typhoon maintains its intensity.Strong winds of 30 to 40 meters per second are predicted for western waters near the central region.Most parts of the nation are likely to have rain on Thursday and Friday due to the effects of the typhoon.Southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri are expected to receive up to or more than 200 millimeters of heavy rain until Friday, while the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island are likely to have 50 to 150 millimeters. The central region and Jeolla provinces are likely to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain.