Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the ruling Democratic Party tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a confirmed patient earlier in the week.The party said that DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan and Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon took the test on Thursday and received negative results.It added that chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik and other lawmakers who attended the party's supreme council meeting on Wednesday all tested negative for the virus as well.The party leaders and supreme council members took the tests after a photojournalist who covered the party meeting tested positive.The party leaders and lawmakers will not be placed under self-isolation, but are subject to active monitoring by quarantine authorities. They are also required to avoid close contact with people and take the virus test again on Monday.