Politics

Write: 2020-09-03 09:32:25Update: 2020-09-03 14:33:50

Typhoon Maysak Exits into East Sea

Typhoon Maysak exited into the East Sea on Thursday morning after sweeping through inland areas of South Korea.

The typhoon, which landed in Busan earlier on Thursday, exited into eastern waters near Donghae City in Gangwon Province at around 6:30 a.m. 

According to the Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA), the season's ninth typhoon will move up to North Korea around noon as it is heading north northeast at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

However, strong winds of over 30 meters per second are forecast for South Korea's coastal areas in the East Sea on Thursday. 

Eastern parts of Gangwon Province are expected to receive up to or more than 250 millimeters of more rain, while 100 to 200 millimeters are forecast for North Gyeongsang Province. 

The central region and western coastal areas in North Jeolla Province are likely to have 50 to 100 millimeters of more rain.
