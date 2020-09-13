Report: N. Korean Hackers Likely Working with Russian Cybercriminals

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Researchers reportedly said that North Korean hackers are likely working with Russian-speaking cybercriminals on ransomware and other malicious software.According to AFP on Wednesday, security firm Intel 471 said in a report it found links between North Korean hacker group Lazarus, known for attacks on banks worldwide, and a Russian-operated malware operation called TrickBot.The report described TrickBot as a malware-as-a-service offering, run by Russian-speaking cybercriminals, that is not blatantly advertised on any open or invite-only cybercriminal forum or marketplace.The Intel 471 report concluded that threat actors running or having access to TrickBot infections are likely in contact with North Korean threat actors.It added that North Korean threat actors likely are active in the cybercriminal underground and maintain trusted relationships with top-tier Russian-speaking cybercriminals.