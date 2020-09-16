Menu Content

Trump Attacks China over COVID-19 at UN General Assembly

Write: 2020-09-23 08:55:52Update: 2020-09-23 09:50:44

The leaders of the United States and China offered contrasting responses to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday at the annual United Nations General Assembly. 

In a recorded video address to the assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Beijing for unleashing a "plague" on the world. Using the loaded term "China virus," Trump then said the world must hold the nation accountable.

He also took the opportunity to attack the World Health Organization(WHO). Trump said the Chinese government and the WHO, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission, referring to initial statements by the health organization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, said the world health body should play a leading role in the fight against the pandemic. 

Xi reportedly said it is natural for countries to have differences, but they should resolve them through dialogue and negotiation. He added that China has no intention of engaging in a cold war with any country.
